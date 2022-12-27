Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nkarta in a report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.17) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 880,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,669,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

