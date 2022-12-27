Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,775 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

