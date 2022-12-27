Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 132.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

