OrganiGram Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report released on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.33.

OrganiGram Trading Down 2.8 %

OrganiGram Company Profile

TSE:OGI opened at C$1.06 on Monday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$332.69 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.