Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.68. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

