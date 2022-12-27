Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Increased by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 5.4% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.