Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.