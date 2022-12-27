Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 9,361 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.