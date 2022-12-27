Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.45 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,105.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 247,646 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

