Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $651.00 million-$686.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.12 million. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.47-$1.54 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:PK opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,105.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 247,646 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.