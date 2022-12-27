Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 171 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

