Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb by 29,309.1% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

NYSE:CB opened at $219.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

