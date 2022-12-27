Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $547,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

