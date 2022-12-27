Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $960,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Express were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.