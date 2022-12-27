Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.

PAYX stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

