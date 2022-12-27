PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Barton Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 6.1% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

