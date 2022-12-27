Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 52.42%.

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

