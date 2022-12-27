Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,610 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ REG opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

