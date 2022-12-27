Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.31 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 73,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Medtronic by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 17,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

MDT opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

