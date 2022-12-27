Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,511,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HII opened at $230.07 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.90.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

