Pendal Group Ltd Invests $786,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,945 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

