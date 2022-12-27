Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

