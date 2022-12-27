Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 12,076 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 67.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $108.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

