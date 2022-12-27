Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,070 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 156,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

