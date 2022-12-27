Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

