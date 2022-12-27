PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.