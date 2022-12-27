PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
