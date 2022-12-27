Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

