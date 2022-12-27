Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PXD opened at $229.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.12 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

