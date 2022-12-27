Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $27.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Plug Power by 15.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.