Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $145.04 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $145.04 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00415851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002202 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018079 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation."

