PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 616,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,745,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

