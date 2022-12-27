PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises approximately 3.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

