Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

PFE opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

