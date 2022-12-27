Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.5% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 137,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 185,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.