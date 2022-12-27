Provident Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.