Provident Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.