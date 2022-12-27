Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

