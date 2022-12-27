Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS USMV opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35.

