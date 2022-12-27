Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.56 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58.

