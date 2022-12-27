Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

