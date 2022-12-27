Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Cormark (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
