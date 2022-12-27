Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $474.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.29. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

