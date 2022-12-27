Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,005,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

