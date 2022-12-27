Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now expects that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,322.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $878.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $899.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $852.03. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,365.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

