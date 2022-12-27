Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
