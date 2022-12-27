Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $106.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.78.
QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.12.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.
