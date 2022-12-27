Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.08.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

