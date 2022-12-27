Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 709,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 352,027 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Range Resources worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. CWM LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Range Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

RRC stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

