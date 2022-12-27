Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

RTX opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

