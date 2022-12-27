Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

